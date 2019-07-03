National property issues discussed at UNESCO session in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee being held in Baku continued its work on July 3 with discussions on national property issues, Trend reports.

A report on the state of protection of cultural heritage included in the UNESCO World Heritage List was heard.

Opening the event, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the session, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev spoke about the report and urged everyone to take an active part in the discussions.

Representatives of the participating countries of the session spoke about the real state of the cultural heritage of the Asia-Pacific region.

During the event, representatives from Norway, Brazil, Hungary, Tanzania, Kuwait, Guatemala, Tunisia, Australia, Azerbaijan, China and other countries shared views on the presented report.

The event participants highlighted the importance of strategic environmental assessment and the work done in this direction. It was noted that such reports are very important for establishing a dialogue and all projects should be implemented based on the recommendations of the monitoring group.

It was also noted that power plants must be built outside buffer zones. There are different opinions regarding the relationship between economic development and the environment, and these issues should be discussed collectively.

Azerbaijan supported the proposals of Cuba and China to protect the cultural heritage of the Asia-Pacific region. Itt was noted that protective measures should be taken to prevent pollution of water sources and the atmosphere.

The session continues its work with discussions.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on June 30.

The ceremony was attended by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is held from June 30 to July 10, 2019.

News.Az

News.Az