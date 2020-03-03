Yandex metrika counter

Nations League draw: Azerbaijan to compete in C league

Portugal v France and Spain v Germany will be among the highlights of the League Phase of the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League after the draw was made in Amsterdam on Tuesday, APA reports quoting uefa.com.

The Azerbaijani team will play in the C League. 

Azerbaijan will compete against Luxembourg, Cyprus, and Montenegro. The national team will play a total of 6 matches at home and away in September-November.

League A

Group A1: Netherlands, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland
Group A2: England, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland
Group A3: Portugal, France, Sweden, Croatia
Group A4: Switzerland, Spain, Ukraine, Germany

League B

Group B1: Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Romania
Group B2: Czech Republic, Scotland, Slovakia, Israel
Group B3: Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary
Group B4: Wales, Finland, Rep of Ireland, Bulgaria

League C

Group C1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro
Group C2: Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia
Group C3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece
Group C4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania

League D

Group D1: Malta, Andorra, Latvia, Faroe Islands
Group D2: San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar

honor Patriotic War martyrs

