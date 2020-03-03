Nations League draw: Azerbaijan to compete in C league

Portugal v France and Spain v Germany will be among the highlights of the League Phase of the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League after the draw was made in Amsterdam on Tuesday, APA reports quoting uefa.com.

The Azerbaijani team will play in the C League.

Azerbaijan will compete against Luxembourg, Cyprus, and Montenegro. The national team will play a total of 6 matches at home and away in September-November.

League A

Group A1: Netherlands, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland

Group A2: England, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland

Group A3: Portugal, France, Sweden, Croatia

Group A4: Switzerland, Spain, Ukraine, Germany

League B

Group B1: Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Romania

Group B2: Czech Republic, Scotland, Slovakia, Israel

Group B3: Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary

Group B4: Wales, Finland, Rep of Ireland, Bulgaria

League C

Group C1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro

Group C2: Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia

Group C3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece

Group C4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania

League D

Group D1: Malta, Andorra, Latvia, Faroe Islands

Group D2: San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar

