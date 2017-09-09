NATO Agile Spirit 2017 military exercises underway in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Agile Spirit 2017" multinational exercises are underway in Georgia, APA reports.

Azerbaijani servicemen have also been involved in the exercises that will last until September 11.



The field training was held at the Orpolo firing range near Akhaltsikhe in southern Georgia, APA’s local bureau reports quoting Georgian Defense Ministry.



Service members from Georgia, the United States (US), Bulgaria, Latvia, Romania, Ukraine and Azerbaijan were involved in the exercise.



Led by the General Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces (GAF) and US Marine Corps, the Agile Spirit drills aimed to train and improve interoperability between participants, support regional security and improve operational skills.



The Agile Spirit drills were first held in 2011 and were held in a bilateral format between the GAF and US military.

