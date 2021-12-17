NATO agrees on 2022 budget

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO agreed on its civilian and military budgets for 2022, the institution has announced, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The Alliance’s civilian budget will add up to €289.1 million ($170 million) next year, covering funding for civilian personnel, operating costs, and civilian expenditures.

The sum is 8.9% higher than last year’s to support NATO’s cyber adaptation.

The military budget will be €1.56 billion ($1.77 billion), a 3% reduction from 2021.

Based on their gross national income, all NATO members contribute to financing costs that provide the basis for common security.

In addition to the budgets, the ceiling for NATO’s Security Investment Program, covering major construction and command and control system investments, has been set as €790 million ($894 million).

News.Az