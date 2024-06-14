NATO agrees on ways to respond to Russia's increased hostile actions - Stoltenberg

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Federation has recently increased its hostile actions towards NATO members, specifically through cyberattacks and the use of migrants, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during the press statement, News.az reports ciitng RBC-Ukraine.

"Today, ministers agreed a set of response allies would draw individually or collectively. This includes increased intelligence exchange, enhanced protection of critical infrastructure, including on the sea and cyberspace, and further restrictions on Russian intelligence operatives," said the Secretary-General.He emphasized that the Alliance will defend itself against any hostile actions.Yesterday, June 13, the NATO Secretary-General promised that the Alliance would take stringent measures against Russian spies in response to sabotage.

News.Az