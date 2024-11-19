NATO allies to decide on Ukraine's use of Western weapons for strikes on Russia

NATO allies to decide on Ukraine's use of Western weapons for strikes on Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte stated that each member country will independently decide whether to allow Ukraine to use their weapons for strikes on Russian territory.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Rutte emphasized that it is up to individual NATO allies to determine their level of support for such actions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "It’s up to an individual ally to decide what they do. I am not going into whether individual allies should yes or no or what they are doing," he told journalists.The NATO chief added: "I would generally say let’s not communicate too much and not make our adversaries more wise than is necessary." "Today we will discuss how to help Ukraine to prevail. That means more aid, more money," he revealed though.On November 17, The New York Times reported that US President Joe Biden has allowed Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles for strikes inside Russia, citing sources. Later, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols confirmed this information. The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stated that some EU countries, too, have authorized the use of their weapons for strikes deep inside Russia from Ukrainian territory.Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia’s updated nuclear doctrine stipulates a potential nuclear strike in response to Kyiv’s use of Western-made conventional missiles against Russia. Earlier, he described the West’s latest decision as a qualitatively new round of escalation.

News.Az