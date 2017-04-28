NATO allocates 100.000 euro for clearance of unexploded ordnance in Jeyranchel

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The donation was accredited on the account of NATO Support and Procurement Agency on 20 April 2017."

Based on the decision of the Government of Hungary 100.000 euro worth donation was made to the Partnership for Peace Trust Fund Project for the clearance of unexploded ordnance at Jeyranchel, Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Hungary as the NATO Contact Point Embassy in the Republic of Azerbaijan told reporters.

“The donation was accredited on the account of NATO Support and Procurement Agency on 20 April 2017. On the meeting of the Partnership and Cooperative Security Committee in the NATO Headquarters, Turkey as the lead nation for the 3rd phase of the Jeyranchel Project and Azerbaijan as the beneficiary country expressed their gratitude to the Government of Hungary”, informs the embassy.

News.Az

News.Az