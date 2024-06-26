NATO appoints outgoing Dutch PM Rutte as its next chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

The North Atlantic Council on Wednesday decided to appoint Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next Secretary General of NATO, succeeding Jens Stoltenberg, News.Az reports citing the statement published on the Alliance’s website.

Rutte will assume his functions as Secretary General from 1 October 2024, when Stoltenberg’s term expires after ten years at the helm of the Alliance.Stoltenberg on Wednesday praised his successor, Rutte, as a "true transatlanticist, strong leader and consensus-builder."Rutte's appointment became a formality after his only rival for the post, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, announced last week that he had quit the race, having failed to gain traction.

News.Az