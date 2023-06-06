NATO chief calls destruction of dam in southern Ukraine ‘outrageous’

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Tuesday the attack on the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine “an outrageous act,” News.az reports citing Anadolu.

Stoltenberg said on Twitter that the attack “demonstrates once again the brutality of Russia’s war in Ukraine.”

He also pointed out that the destruction of the dam “puts thousands of civilians at risk and causes severe environmental damage.”

Explosions at the Kakhovka hydropower plant caused floodwaters earlier on Tuesday in the southern parts of the country near Kherson.

Both Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of destroying the dam.

News.Az