NATO chief calls on allies to follow the Hague’s lead and buy weapons for Kyiv

NATO chief calls on allies to follow the Hague’s lead and buy weapons for Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has hailed The Netherlands’ decision to purchase 500 million euro worth of US-made weapons for Ukraine and called on other NATO countries to follow the lead, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

"NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte today (4 August 2025) welcomed the first package of U.S. military equipment for Ukraine coordinated under the new NATO Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative. The Secretary General and the Dutch government confirmed that the Netherlands is funding the first package in full," NATO’s press service said in a statement.

"I commend The Netherlands for taking the lead and turning this initiative into concrete support on the ground," it quoted Rutte as saying. "I have written to all NATO Allies, urging them to contribute towards this burden sharing initiative, and I expect further significant announcements from other Allies soon."

The Hague’s decision was also welcomed by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker.

News.Az