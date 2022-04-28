NATO chief discloses amount of funds provided to Ukraine in aid
28 Apr 2022
22 Jan 2026
- World
NATO member countries have already provided Ukraine with at least $8 billion in aid, the Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday, News.Az reports.
Stoltenberg pledged the Alliance’s continued support for Ukraine.
“NATO countries continue to support Kyiv and exert sanctions pressure on Russia,” he added.