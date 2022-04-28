NATO chief discloses amount of funds provided to Ukraine in aid

NATO member countries have already provided Ukraine with at least $8 billion in aid, the Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Stoltenberg pledged the Alliance’s continued support for Ukraine.

“NATO countries continue to support Kyiv and exert sanctions pressure on Russia,” he added.

News.Az