NATO chief discloses amount of funds provided to Ukraine in aid

NATO member countries have already provided Ukraine with at least $8 billion in aid, the Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Stoltenberg pledged the Alliance’s continued support for Ukraine.

“NATO countries continue to support Kyiv and exert sanctions pressure on Russia,” he added.


