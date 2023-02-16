NATO chief expresses solidarity with Türkiye after quake disaster

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed the alliance’s solidarity and support to Türkiye on Feb. 16 after two devastating earthquakes hit the country, killing tens of thousands of people in southeastern Anatolian provinces, News.az reports citing Daily News.

“In your time of need, NATO stands with Türkiye,“ Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The earthquake was the biggest disaster in the NATO territory since the alliance was formed, he said, adding, “It’s time for NATO to stand shoulder to shoulder with Türkiye.”

Stoltenberg visited Ankara to show solidarity with the NATO member after devastating earthquakes hit Türkiye last week.

“NATO conveyed Türkiye’s demands to all allies. NATO allies continue to provide support the day after the earthquake. Aircraft allocated from the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom are carrying aid non-stop. Fundraising campaigns were organized in all NATO countries. These are a symbol of our solidarity,” Stoltenberg stated.

Cavusoglu welcomed NATO’s rapid humanitarian response for Türkiye. “Thank you for your solidarity and support,” he said.

The minister noted that Ankara asked NATO to provide aircraft for transportation of humanitarian assistance to the quake zone, especially to carry containers and thousands of tents from Pakistan to accommodate quake victims in the region.

News.Az