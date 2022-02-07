Yandex metrika counter

NATO chief thanks Turkish president for efforts to solve Ukraine-Russia crisis

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday thanked Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his contribution to find a political solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and his personal efforts, News.Az reports.

In his tweet, Stoltenberg said he discussed Russia's buildup in and around Ukraine.

"I thanked him for his active support and personal engagement to find a political solution, and welcomed Turkey's strong practical support to Ukraine," he said.

Stoltenberg continued by noting that the bloc remains ready to find a solution through dialogue.


