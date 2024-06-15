NATO chief to visit US, Canada

+ ↺ − 16 px

From 17 to 21 June 2024, the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will visit the United States of America and Canada, reads the organization's press statement, News.Az reports.

On 17 June, the Secretary-General will be in Washington DC, where he will meet with US President Joe Biden.Stoltenberg will also give a speech followed by Q&A at the Wilson Center Auditorium.On 18 June, he will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

News.Az