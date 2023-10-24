NATO chief welcomes Turkish president’s signing of Sweden's NATO accession protocol

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s signing of Sweden’s NATO accession protocol, News.az reports.

"I welcome President Erdogan's signing of Sweden's accession protocol and its submission to the Assembly," Stoltenberg said.

"I look forward to a swift vote of approval and to welcoming Sweden as a full NATO Ally very soon. As I mentioned in my recent meeting with President Erdogan over the weekend, this development will make the entire Alliance stronger and more secure," he added.

Stoltenberg will visit Sweden on Monday and meet with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Erdogan on Monday signed the accession protocol and sent it to parliament, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The Swedish Prime Ministry also welcomed Türkiye's announcement.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership soon after Russia launched a war in Ukraine in February 2022.

Türkiye previously approved Finland's membership to NATO but had said it was waiting for Sweden to abide by a trilateral memorandum signed in June 2022 in Madrid to address Ankara's security concerns.

