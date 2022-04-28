NATO chief’s special representative to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on April 28, News.Az has learned.

During the visit, Colomina is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijani officials.

Colomina is paying his second visit to the South Caucasus, in his capacity as NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia. This visit is part of regular consultations held by NATO officials.

