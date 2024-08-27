NATO condemns entry of suspected Russian drone into Polish airspace

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, NATO denounced the intrusion of a suspected Russian drone into Polish airspace, labeling it as "irresponsible and potentially hazardous," News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

“Poland has said that an object, probably a drone, has entered its airspace on Monday, at the time of Russian attacks on Ukraine,” NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah told Anadolu.“We strongly condemn these ongoing attacks against Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure,” she said, adding: “Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russian drone fragments and missiles have been found on Allied territory on several occasions.”“While we have no information indicating an intentional attack by Russia against Allies, these acts are irresponsible and potentially dangerous,” Dakhlallah said.“In response to Russia’s war, NATO has significantly increased its presence on its eastern flank, including in Poland,” she noted.On Monday, 15 Ukrainian regions came under massive Russian drone and missile attacks.Several Russian missiles have landed in Poland since Russia’s full-scale attack on Ukraine in February 2022.

News.Az