NATO conducts course for Azerbaijan Air Force personnel

In accordance with the Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme with NATO for 2024, the Mobile Training Team of the NATO Air Force Command is conducting a course on "Management and Control of airspace at Air Force" with the personnel of the Azerbaijan Air Force in Baku.

The purpose of the course is to teach the main principles of airspace management and airspace control activities in NATO, to improve the theoretical knowledge of the trainees.It is worth mentioning that the training course will continue until June 14.

News.Az