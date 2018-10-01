NATO Days begin in Azerbaijani Army

+ ↺ − 16 px

The event will last until October 5

NATO Days kicked off in the Azerbaijani Army on October 1, the Defense Ministry reported.

NATO delegation led by the Head of Military Partnerships Directorate Major General Odd Egil Pedersen will visit the War College of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev, as well as Air Forces Command of Azerbaijan.

During the event, officers and cadets of the Azerbaijan Army will be briefed on "NATO Command Structure", "Azerbaijan-NATO Cooperation", "Operational Capabilities Concept", "NATO and Cyber Defense”.

The event will last until October 5.

News.Az

News.Az