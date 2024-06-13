NATO defence ministers to approve plan of annual aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO defence ministers are expected to tentatively approve the plan to give Ukraine annual military assistance worth $40 billion.

The deliveries are expected to become obligatory for all NATO member states except Hungary, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told journalists ahead of a two-day meeting in Brussels, News.Az reports.The final approval to the initiative will be given by NATO leaders during their July 9-11 summit in Washington.The ministers are also expected to address the ongoing war in Ukraine, discuss their plans aimed at deterring Russia, and hold a session of the NATO-Ukraine Council and of the alliance’s nuclear planning group.

News.Az