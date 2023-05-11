Yandex metrika counter

NATO defense ministers' meeting to be held June 15-16

A regular meeting of NATO defense ministers will be held in Brussels on June 15-16, News.az reports citing TASS.

A meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of defense ministers will be held on June 15-16 at the headquarters of the alliance under the chairmanship of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO press service said on Thursday.



