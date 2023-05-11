NATO defense ministers' meeting to be held June 15-16
- 11 May 2023 09:05
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 184620
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/nato-defense-ministers-meeting-to-be-held-june-15-16 Copied
A regular meeting of NATO defense ministers will be held in Brussels on June 15-16, News.az reports citing TASS.
A meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of defense ministers will be held on June 15-16 at the headquarters of the alliance under the chairmanship of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO press service said on Thursday.