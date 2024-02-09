NATO defense ministers to meet in Brussels

Allied Defence Ministers will meet at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on February 15, 2024, News.Az reports citing the Alliance's website.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will speak at the opening ceremony of the meeting.

A separate meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, hosted by the United States, will take place at NATO Headquarters on February 14.

The next day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will make a statement.

A meeting of the Alliance and NATO-Ukraine Council will also be held.

Then Stoltenberg will speak at a press conference and answer journalists' questions.

News.Az