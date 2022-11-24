NATO delegation visits Azerbaijan Naval Forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit of representatives of NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) to Azerbaijan continues as part of NATO Days, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

On November 24, the delegation visited the Naval Forces.

The guests were given a briefing on the history and activities of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces.

Then representatives of NATO's SHAPE delivered speeches on various topics covering the history of the establishment, structure, and general activities of NATO.

After the presentations, questions of mutual interest were answered.

In the end, a photo was taken.

News.Az