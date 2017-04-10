NATO 'doesn’t want to even think of possibility of Armenia-Azerbaijan war'

NATO does not want to even think about the possibility of a war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Alliance’s Assistant Secretary General, Tacan İldem told.

Asked about NATO’s possible role in case of a war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, İldem said the Alliance stands against the use of force, AzVision reports.

“Thus, we don’t even want to think about the possibility of a war between these countries. International organizations favor a peaceful solution to such problems and conflicts. NATO shares the same position as well,” he added.

He noted that NATO cannot interfere in the settlement process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“The OSCE Minsk Group is engaged in the Karabakh settlement process. NATO cannot interfere in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process. The Minsk Group is responsible for the settlement process,” he said.

Azerbaijan is a partner of NATO, said İldem, stressing that bilateral relations are developing within a certain framework.

The NATO assistant secretary general also touched upon the Alliance’s relations with Georgia.

İldem reiterated NATO’s support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“It can be clearly seen from statements made at various levels. NATO Parliamentary Assembly will soon hold a meeting in Georgia. All this shows that the relations between NATO and Georgia are developing on a sound basis,” he added.

