NATO enhances Türkiye’s air defence with Italy’s missile shield deployment

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NATO plans to strengthen air defense in Türkiye by deploying an Italian SAMP-T missile defense system to Konya, according to the Turkish defense ministry.

The ministry said on Tuesday that the move is being carried out under NATO’s standing defence plans and is aimed at enhancing the alliance’s collective air defence capabilities, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

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The Italian-operated system will be stationed at the 3rd Main Jet Base Command in Konya, a key military hub in central Türkiye.

The SAMP-T, developed jointly by France and Italy, is a mobile surface-to-air missile system designed to intercept a range of threats, including fighter aircraft, drones, cruise missiles and certain ballistic missiles.

NATO strengthens southeastern flank

The deployment comes amid heightened regional tensions following the outbreak of war in the Middle East earlier this year. Since February, NATO forces based in Türkiye have reportedly intercepted ballistic missiles launched from Iran on four separate occasions, underscoring growing security concerns along the alliance’s southeastern border. The alliance has already reinforced its presence in the country by deploying an additional Patriot missile battery to Incirlik Air Base in southern Türkiye. During a visit to Ankara in April, Mark Rutte pledged that NATO would do “what’s necessary to defend” all alliance members, including Türkiye. The latest deployment comes ahead of a NATO summit scheduled to be hosted by Türkiye on July 7-8, where regional security and collective defence are expected to feature prominently on the agenda.

News.Az