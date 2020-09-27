Yandex metrika counter

NATO expresses deep concern over escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh

NATO expresses deep concern over escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh

James Appathurai, the NATO's Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia made a statement in relation to the escalation of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

"NATO is deeply concerned about reports of large scale military hostilities along the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. The sides should immediately cease hostilities, which have already caused civilian casualties. There is no military solution to this conflict. The parties should resume negotiations towards a peaceful resolution. NATO supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group," the statement read.


