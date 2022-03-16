NATO eyes sending humanitarian mission to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO may send a humanitarian mission to Ukraine, Canada’s Defense Minister Anita Anand said, News.Az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"This issue can be discussed at a NATO meeting on Wednesday,” the minister said, reaffirming Canada’s commitment to a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

Having repeatedly expressing its support for Ukraine, the Alliance said it does not intend to directly intervene in the conflict.

Defense ministers of the NATO member states are scheduled to meet in Brussels on Wednesday.

News.Az