NATO holds training courses in Baku

According to the Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO for 2018, mobile training teams of the Alliance’s Joint Forces Command in Brunssum and the Joint Analysis and Lessons Learned Center located in Portugal organized training courses in Baku on "NATO Operations Assessment Process" and "Analysis and Lessons Learned in NATO", the Ministry of Defense said.

During the courses, NATO representatives informed the audience about the NATO Operations Assessment, the Theory of Operational Assessment and Planning, the Lesson Collection and Action plan, the Lessons Learnt in Exercise, the Analysis Techniques, Assessment and Measurements Lessons Learnt Process and other topics, and conducted syndicates.

News.Az

