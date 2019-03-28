NATO keeps Jens Stoltenberg as its chief until 2022

NATO has extended the mandate of its top civilian official, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, for two years, making the former Norwegian premier one of the longest-serving heads of the military alliance, Washington Post reports.

Stoltenberg said Thursday he is “honored” by the decision made by the 29 allies and “I thank them for putting their trust in me.”

He said: “We face the biggest security challenges in a generation and I look forward to continuing working with all allies to adapt and modernize NATO.”

Stoltenberg, who assumed office in 2014, will now hold the post until Sept. 30, 2022.

News.Az

