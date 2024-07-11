NATO leaders agree on 40B euros of military aid for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO leaders have agreed to provide 40 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine in 2025, according to a declaration adopted at the NATO summit in Washington, News.Az reports.

The declaration affirmed the NATO members’ determination to support Ukraine in defeating and deterring Russia.“To that end, we intend to provide a minimum baseline funding of 40 billion euros within the next year, and to provide sustainable levels of security assistance for Ukraine to prevail, taking into account Ukraine's needs, our respective national budget procedures, and the bilateral security agreements, which allies have concluded with Ukraine," the declaration said. "Heads of state and government will re-evaluate allied contributions at future NATO summits, starting at the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague.""To support fair burden-sharing, Allies will aim to meet this pledge through proportional contributions, including by taking into account their share of Alliance GDP," it noted.Along with military support, the NATO member countries "intend to continue providing political, economic, financial, and humanitarian support to Ukraine," the document stressed.

News.Az