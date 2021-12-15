NATO member states reiterate support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the North Atlantic Council was held on Tuesday in Brussels, the capital of the Kingdom of Belgium, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the NATO member states have once again expressed their support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized borders. It was noted that this position had been repeatedly stated in NATO Summit documents.

The NATO member states stressed the role of Azerbaijan in the Resolute Support mission. NATO officials highlighted the role of the Azerbaijani military in the evacuation of more than 120,000 civilians through Kabul airport. Azerbaijan's involvement in the operation from 2002 to 27 August 2021 and being one of the last countries to leave Afghanistan was underlined at the meeting.

News.Az