NATO military committee holds talks in Turkey
The NATO military committee on Wednesday visited its base in Turkey's western province of Izmir.
Committee members were welcomed by Aegean Army Commander Abdullah Recep, and NATO Allied Land Forces Commander John C. Thompson and other military officers.
They arrived upon the invitation of Turkish Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler.
Recep said that North Macedonia's accession process to NATO was complete and this would send a regional message of security and stability.
Macedonia was renamed “the Republic of North Macedonia” earlier this year to pave way for its accession to NATO.
Speaking about regional politics, Recep said: "The recent developments in our
Recep added: "In accordance with the new command structure and long-term rotation plan, NATO High Readiness Corps Command-Turkey will be in cooperation with NATO Land Command on the issues of training and drills."
Stuart Peach, the head of NATO Military Committee, said he was pleased with Turkish hospitality and congratulated Turkey on its 67th anniversary of accession to the military pact.
"This is a historic visit for the military
For his part, Maj. Gen. Mustafa Oguz, head of the
Oguz said Turkey has been a valuable and significant ally in NATO since day one, adding cooperation with NATO against terrorism was crucial.
Underlining that Daesh and YPG-PYD/PKK terror groups posed an open threat to NATO and Turkey, he stressed that the security of Turkey corresponded to the security of Europe.
News.Az