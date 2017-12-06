NATO Mobile Training Team is held training course in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mobile Training Team of Allied Joint Forces Command in Brunssum conducts a training course on the topic "Joint campaign and operational assessment".

According to the Individual Partnership and Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO for 2017, the Mobile Training Team of Allied Joint Forces Command in Brunssum conducts a training course on the topic "Joint campaign and operational assessment" in Baku.

During the course that is held in the Military College of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, NATO's Mobile Training Team will inform the military personnel about "NATO Military Structure", "Military Partnership in NATO", "Operational Planning Proccess", "Operation Assessment", "Collection & Analysis of the Information", and also will conduct a number of practical training.

Servicemen from different branches of the Armed Forces participate in the seminar which be held until December 8th.

