NATO on Afrin: We understand Turkey's security concerns

NATO stands in solidarity with Turkey and recognizes the security concerns that led to the military operation targeting the PKK's affiliates in Afrin.

NATO Deputy Secretary-General Rose Gottemoeller said in an interview with Daily Sabah that that during her visit to Turkey, she would hold talks with members of the Turkish government and military to discuss the "more demanding security environment" that both sides face together. "This includes violence and turmoil in the region, and the serious threat of terrorism. We will also have talks about our Alliance's continuous adaptation as we prepare for the summit of NATO leaders in Brussels this July," she said.

When asked about the Afrin operation before it was launched late Saturday, Gottemoeller said: "Although NATO is not present in Syria, we recognize Turkey's security concerns. Turkey is on the front line of a volatile region and has suffered horrendous terrorist attacks."

News.Az

