NATO PA’s spring session kicks off in Tbilisi

The plenary meeting of NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s spring session kicked off in Tbilisi on May 29.

APA’s Georgia bureau reports that NATO PA President Paolo Ali expressed the support of NATO to Georgia’s territorial integrity. He assessed Georgia’s willingness to join NATO as a gratifying case.



Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze spoke about the reforms carried out in the country: “Georgia is trying to become a full member of NATO. We think we are on the right track. This is the desire of the people.”



Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili welcomed NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s holding its spring session in Tbilisi. “There is danger everywhere, and we live in a difficult time. Twenty percent of our lands have been occupied by the northern neighbor and the people have become refugees in their own country. My country is developing and integrating into European structures. Nevertheless, Georgia has chosen the path of democracy. We are looking forward to Georgia’s membership to NATO”, Margvelashvili said.



Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili expressed his views on the obligations regarding expansion of the country's defense system, independence of the judiciary, transparency of prosecutor elections, development of education, media freedom, information transparency, national minorities and gender equality, conditions for prisoners, etc.



The prime minister underlined the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan projects.



NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller stressed the importance of the session's being held in Georgia.



At the end of the meeting, NATO PA members will adopt a resolution supporting the Georgia's membership in the Alliance.

