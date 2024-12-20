NATO prepares for war with Russia: Deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

He added that not escalating the situation to this extent would be in the interests of all parties: "Russia consistently follows a political course aimed at avoiding direct confrontations. However, the signals we are receiving clearly indicate that the other side intends to test our strength. On the other side of the ocean, they are reckoning with us. Overall, I can say that NATO is preparing for an armed conflict with Russia. All these risks are taken into account in every measure taken in the defense sector. Depending on the direction in which events develop, the security of our country will be ensured."According to the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, the course set by the North Atlantic Alliance poses a threat not only to Russia but also to regional and global security architecture: "It has been determined that, in the long term, Russia directly threatens the security of the West and its allies. By pursuing this policy, NATO is trying to gain superiority in all areas, expanding its military presence along our borders and conducting exercises. The Alliance is also developing logistical infrastructure to ensure the rapid concentration of troops. Regional defense plans have been adopted precisely for this reason."

