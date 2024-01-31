NATO reaffirms support for Baku-Yerevan normalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO supports the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, the NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina, told Armenian media, News.Az reports.

He stated that both countries' territorial integrity and sovereignty must be recognized and serve as the foundation for the normalization process.

"We want the peace talks to restart as soon as possible. We know there are numerous formats for negotiating," Colomina added.

The NATO official stressed that sustainable peace is crucial for stability in the South Caucasus region.

