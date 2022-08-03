NATO reiterates support for efforts to normalize Azerbaijan–Armenia relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO fully supports current efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“NATO fully supports current efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which will contribute to stability and prosperity for the South Caucasus, a region of strategic importance for the Alliance,” Colomina noted.

News.Az