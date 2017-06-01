Yandex metrika counter

NATO representative appreciates professionalism of Azerbaijani servicemen

  • Politics
  • Share
NATO representative appreciates professionalism of Azerbaijani servicemen

Major-General E. Uzun highly appreciated NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation.

Major-General Erhan Uzun, the Chief of Staff of NATO Allied Land Command (Izmir/Turkey), who pays visit to Azerbaijan due to NATO 2nd level evaluation exercise of Azerbaijan Armed Forces’ infantry battalion within the framework of Operational Capabilities Concept program, met with Azerbaijani peacekeepers.
Especially highlighting the efforts of our country in restoration of international peace and security, Major-General E. Uzun highly appreciated NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation, Azerbaijan's contribution to international peacekeeping operations and the professionalism of Azerbaijani servicemen during peacekeeping operations.

News about - NATO representative appreciates professionalism of Azerbaijani servicemen

News about - NATO representative appreciates professionalism of Azerbaijani servicemen

News about - NATO representative appreciates professionalism of Azerbaijani servicemen

 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      