NATO representative appreciates professionalism of Azerbaijani servicemen

Major-General E. Uzun highly appreciated NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation.

Major-General Erhan Uzun, the Chief of Staff of NATO Allied Land Command (Izmir/Turkey), who pays visit to Azerbaijan due to NATO 2nd level evaluation exercise of Azerbaijan Armed Forces’ infantry battalion within the framework of Operational Capabilities Concept program, met with Azerbaijani peacekeepers.

Especially highlighting the efforts of our country in restoration of international peace and security, Major-General E. Uzun highly appreciated NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation, Azerbaijan's contribution to international peacekeeping operations and the professionalism of Azerbaijani servicemen during peacekeeping operations.

