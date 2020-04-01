NATO says it does not accept “election” results as affecting legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh

NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai has commented on the so-called “elections” held March 31 in t

"With regard to the “general elections” that took place today in Nagorno-Karabakh, NATO does not accept the results of these “elections” as affecting the legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh and stress that the results in no way prejudge the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh or the outcome of the ongoing negotiations to bring a lasting and peaceful settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the NATO official wrote on Facebook.

Appathurai stressed that NATO supports the OSCE Minsk Group, including the recent statement of the co-chairs on this issue.

News.Az

