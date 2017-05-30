NATO says it’s not planning to deploy forces in Georgian ports

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller has said in the current stage the Alliance is not planning to deploy its forces in Georgian ports.

NATO is intending to ensure the security in the Black Sea with the forces of a multinational brigade in Romania, Gottemoeller told Georgia’s Rustavi 2 TV channel, APA reported.



He said that the brigade in Romania is comprised of the military of NATO member countries.



“In the current stage, NATO is not planning to deploy its forces in Georgian ports”, Gottemoeller stressed.

