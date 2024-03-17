NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the NATO Secretary General at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the flags of Azerbaijan and NATO.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was welcomed by Azerbaijan`s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.

News.Az