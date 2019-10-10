NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg to visit Turkey

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg will visit Turkey on Friday, the alliance said in a statement, according to Anadolu Agency.

Stoltenberg will travel to Rome on Wednesday, to Athens on Thursday, and Istanbul on Friday, the statement said.

NATO said the details of Stoltenberg's meetings with senior Turkish officials will be announced later.

He will meet with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio during his visit to Italy and then with President Prokopios Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his visit to Athens.

