NATO Secretary General to visit Turkey

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Turkey, according to Turkish media.

Stoltenberg’s visit to Ankara is scheduled for May 6.

According to media reports, he will hold meetings with senior Turkish officials, including Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar.

During the talks, a number of issues, including Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense missile systems, will be discussed.

On April 29, it was reported that Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems will be delivered to Turkey in two cargoes.

As was announced earlier, Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems may be installed in the south and west of Turkey. According to preliminary reports, they may be installed in western Turkey and the provinces bordering the Aegean Sea as well as in the province of Hatay on the border with Syria.

On April 11, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that specialists from the US and NATO could come to Turkey to make sure that Russian S-400 air defense systems do not pose a threat to NATO.

"Although the US urges Turkey to abandon the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems, it does not guarantee that it will sell us Patriot air defense systems," Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Initial reports of negotiations between Russia and Turkey on the supply of S-400 surfaced in November 2016.

News.Az

