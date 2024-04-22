NATO supports Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO strongly condemns the ongoing efforts by Azerbaijan and Armenia to normalize its relations, the NATO’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina, said on X, News.Az reports.

Colomina welcomed the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the 1991 Almaty declaration as the basis for border delimitation.

“Recognition of territorial integrity of both is a key principle. As Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated in his trip to the region, NATO strongly supports the normalization efforts,” he added.

On April 19, 2024, the 8th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Matters of Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan took place under the chairmanship of Shahin Mustafayev, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mher Grigoryan, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

At the initial stage of the delimitation process, the sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (RA) – Baganys Ayrim (AR), Voskepar (RA) – Ashagy Askipara (AR), Kirants (RA) – Kheyrimli (AR), and Berkaber (RA) - Gyzylhajily (AR) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

