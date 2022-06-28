NATO to agree on comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine will be agreed upon at the NATO Madrid Summit, the alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing the organization’s website.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Madrid ahead of the summit, Stoltenberg said it is extremely important that ‘we are ready to continue to provide support because Ukraine now faces brutality which we haven't seen in Europe since the Second World War’.

The NATO chief also expressed hope for achieving progress on the accession of Finland and Sweden to the alliance at the summit.

News.Az