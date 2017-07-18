NATO to hold exercises in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO's multinational military exercise "Noble Partner - 2017" will start in Georgia on July 30 and last until August 12.

The exercises, which will start at the military base in Vaziani near Tbilisi, will be joined by the armed forces of eight countries - Georgia, Turkey, Armenia, the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Slovenia and Ukraine, according to www.newsgeorgia.ge.



The exercises will involve German armored personnel carrier GTK boxers, US-made Abrams tanks, and M2 Bradley and Stryker infantry fighting vehicles, as well as US military aircraft C-130.



The exercises are aimed at ensuring stability, improving defensive or offensive skills, deepening cooperation between the armed forces of Georgia and other NATO countries, improving the training capabilities of NATO forces, and developing cooperation between NATO countries.



US Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend the opening of the exercises.



During the visit, Pence will meet with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.



Pence will come to Georgia as part of a Europe tour, which also includes a visit to Estonia and Montenegro.

News.Az

