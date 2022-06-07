NATO to hold military exercise in Turkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO will hold a military exercise in Turkiye from June 20-28, News.Az reports citing the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Ramstein Dust II-2022 (RADU II-22), a NATO deployment and readiness exercise, will be held at the 3rd Main Jet Base Command in the city of Konya.

The ministry added that the exercise is planned to be held in conjunction with the International Anatolian Eagle-2022 training exercise.

News.Az