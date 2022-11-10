NATO training course held at Military Administration Institute

+ ↺ − 16 px

The training course on the topic “NATO operations assessment at all levels of warfare” is being held at the Military Administration Institute by the Brunssum Allied Joint Forces Command Mobile Training Group, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

On the first day of the training, briefings on “NATO and military cooperation”, “NATO operations planning process”, “NATO operations assessment”, “NATO operations analysis systems” and other topics were presented to servicemen from various types of troops of the Azerbaijan Army by representatives of the mobile training group.

The listeners participating in the course to last until November 12 will be given information about relevant topics, and various classes will be organized.

