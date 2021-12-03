NATO training course held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Military Public Affairs training course was conducted at the War College of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces by the Brunssum Allied Joint Forces Command Mobile Training Group, the Netherlands, as part of the Individual Partnership Cooperation Program for 2021 of the Ministry of Defense with NATO.

The course provided briefs on NATO's joint activities with the media and the public, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

An exchange of views was held on the topic and practical group work was carried out.

In the end, the trainees received certificates.

News.Az